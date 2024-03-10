U.S. Woman Is Suing Her Parents For 'Stealing' Money Meant For Her University Fees

According to her post shared on Reddit, the woman's great-aunt had set up savings accounts for the family's female relatives to support their education.

"In our culture education for women is not really valued and she thought that was b******t,” she posted.

Upon graduating, the anonymous poster tried to access the money left for her and her sister only to discover that most of it was gone. After confronting her parents about these missing funds, they admitted that they had accessed the account, claiming they ''needed the money'' for their son's wedding.

Unsurprisingly, the betrayal caused a great deal of conflict within the family especially after the daughter decided to sue her parents for the money that was left for her.

"They all think I am a complete a*****e for airing private family business in public and that I am putting money ahead of family,” she said.

Despite facing backlash from her relatives, the woman is standing firm. Her brothers offered to pay for her university expenses if she dropped the lawsuit, but she refused the offer without a legally binding contract.

''I said he should not have accepted my money for his wedding. It is causing all kinds of embarrassment in our community. I am somewhat ashamed to be doing this but I don't want to have this debt I should not have,” she added.

Reddit users have rallied behind her, condemning her parents' actions as theft and encouraging her to pursue legal recourse.

They recognised her courage in challenging societal norms and reclaiming control over her future with one person writing: ''Your aunt took control and paved her way through that culture. You are doing the same. Good luck."