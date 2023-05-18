U.S To Launch New Season Of The Bachelor For Older Singles

The U.S. is finally getting a Bachelors for seniors who are looking for love in their golden years.

The American ABC Network has announced a seniors version of the hit television show The Bachelors, called the ‘The Golden Years’.

“On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life,” the network’s synopsis said.

“The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss, and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities.

“In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?”

A silver-fox verison of the U.S. show has been in the works for a while, with the network putting out a casting call in 2020, but the production was halted because of the pandemic.

The ABC Network executive Rob Mills told Variety at the time the casting interviews they had received were “touching”.

“It’s such a different way of doing The Bachelor because these people are just at a totally different place in their lives,” he told Variety.

“There is an interesting thing about people who have hit the other end of the spectrum, who’ve lived their lives, they’ve raised their kids, some have been widowed or divorced and maybe some have never been in love. We thought that would be an interesting dynamic through the Bachelor prism.”