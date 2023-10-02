Canadian TikToker Believes She Made Perfect Autumn Look Only To Create An Aussie School Uniform

Brigitte Comeau is a fashion designer who upcycles clothes and turns them into cute, sustainable dresses and jackets.

In a TikTok video that has over 520,000 views, she explains how she has made “the perfect fall dress”.

Comeau steps away from the camera to reveal a pale green striped button-up dress, with a collar that she upcycled from a button-up shirt.

“They’re perfect to layer,” she explains as she displays various layering options, including the dress with a long-sleeved shirt underneath or with a knitted jumper over the top.

And it seemed like Aussies shared the same thought and ran to the comments to tell her that the dress is a “timeless classic”, an Australian primary school uniform.

“In Australia, this is a daily iconic [wear]! Mainly 9-3 Monday to Friday but a timeless classic,” one user wrote.

“Australia was really ahead of our time with this iconic fashion look,” one person wrote.

“[You] would love Australian schools,” one person comments.

“So true queen! I wore these every day between ages 4-11,” another said.

One Aussie pointed out that she could make some moula by selling her “old uniforms on Depop.” What a great idea.

Others gave some suggestions on how to elevate the look. “Pair with a wide-brimmed bucket hat, black shoes & white socks.”

Another suggested that she should style it with “a small rectangular brooch pinned to the collar. Maybe with the letters S.R.C.”