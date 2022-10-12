The Project

U.S Teens Have Ranked Adam Sandler As One Of Their Idols Because He's Just So Relaxed

Adam Sandler was revered by teens in the mid 90s thanks to massively quotable films like Happy Gilmore and Billy Maddison. Over 20 years later and he’s still a hit with the age group.

The Piper Sandler Taking Stock With Teens® survey is a research project that gathers input from people with an average age of 15.8 years.

The survey asked 14,500 teens across the U.S. about various topics, including their favourite celebrities. Ryan Reynolds came in at number one, followed by Sandler, Taylor Swift, Kevin Hart, and Zendaya to round out the top five.

This year, Sandler has jumped up four spots, solidifying his status as a star beloved by teens. Much of this love is because of his lifestyle; despite being a household name and a millionaire, he’s just some guy.

It’s all because of his highly laidback street style whilst getting around town.

There are several viral TikToks, where his signature oversized t-shirts, basketball shorts, and athletic sunglasses have inspired spirit day themes at high schools across the U.S.

These days, what teenagers love more than a heartthrob is someone who dresses for comfort.

Celebs should take note if they want to appeal to a younger demographic, swap the Balenciaga for baggy sweats.

