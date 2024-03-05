The Project

U.S. Supreme Court Reinstates Donald Trump To The Colorado Presidential Ballot

The U.S. Supreme Court has handed Donald Trump a major victory, barring states from disqualifying candidates for federal office under a constitutional provision involving insurrection and reversing Colorado's exclusion.

On Monday, the justices unanimously overturned a December 19 decision by Colorado's top court to kick the former president off the state's Tuesday Republican primary ballot after finding that the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment disqualified him from holding public office again.

The Colorado court had found that Trump took part in an insurrection for inciting and supporting the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

But four of the nine justices, including the court's three liberal members, faulted the rest of the court for announcing rules limiting how the constitutional provision may be enforced in the future.

Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 5 election. His only remaining rival for his party's nomination is former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

The ruling was issued on the eve of Super Tuesday, the day in the U.S. presidential primary cycle when the most states hold party nominating contests.

With AAP.

