U.S. Study Finds 40% Of People Lied About Covid Status During Height Of The Pandemic

The research by the Health Department at the University of Utah found that about 42 per cent misled others about having Covid, their vaccination status or compliance with pandemic protocols.

“These data point out to us that a strategy that relies on people admitting to having symptoms or the actual diagnosis may not be the best strategy in future pandemics,” said senior author of the study, Angela Fagerlin.

“The data suggest many people will be dishonest for a variety of different reasons.”

The survey found that 18 per cent said they thought or knew they had COVID, but did not tell the person they were with or about to be with. Twenty-one per cent also admitted to avoiding a Covid test if they thought they were infected.

About eight per cent of respondents also told someone they had been vaccinated when they were not.

The study noted that these misrepresentations “may have put others at risk of COVID-19”.

“Public health measures have the potential to dramatically reduce the spread and impact of the disease, but their success depends on the public’s willingness to be honest about and adherent to these measures,” the study said.