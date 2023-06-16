U.S. State Of New Jersey Is The First To Require Climate Change To Be Taught At All Grade Levels

Many conservative groups and parents spoke at a public hearing with members of the State Board of Education, calling this new school requirement to be “indoctrination.”

However, experts believe that trusting young children with information about such important topics at such a young age gives them more time to process and understand the concept, thus allowing them to come up with better solutions.

Professor of elementary science education at the College of New Jersey, Dr Lauren Madden, told the New York Times, “It’s perceived as such a heavy topic, as something we have to wait to talk about until they’re older.”

“When we shield them from so much, they’re not ready to unpack it when they learn about it, and it becomes more scary than when they understand they’re in a position where they can actively think about solutions.

“When you take kids seriously that way, and trust them with that information, you can allow them to feel empowered to make locally relevant solutions,” Dr Madden explained.

Dr. Madden also found during a survey that teachers need more resources, training and support in order to bring education about climate change into classrooms.

Art teacher, Carolyn McGrath, told Grist, “For me, [the standards] gave me this institutional support for what I was doing. I felt supported in what I was already teaching in my classes.”