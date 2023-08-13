The Project

U.S. State Introduces Law So Child Influencers Can Sue Their Parents For Their Full Earnings

The U.S. state of Illinois has passed a new law that ensures child influencers will be compensated for their work, including appearances in their parents’ videos.

Content that has children in it tends to draw in a lot of engagement on various platforms. And although this content can be of their children dancing or performing, parents can choose to share quite personal moments of their children growing up, like toilet training or getting their first period. 

This kind of content goes viral and can attract brand deals which pay in the hundreds of thousands. Experts have warned that “sharenthood” can cause serious harm to children. 

Laws already exist that ensure parents set aside their children’s earnings when it comes to movies and television appearances. Illinois is the first U.S. state to pass a law that covers less traditional forms of media, like social media. The law covers children under the age of 16 featured in content on monetised platforms and will entitle them to “a percentage of earnings based on how often they appear on video blogs or online content”, according to AP News. 

"The rise of social media has given children new opportunities to earn a profit,” said Senator David Koehler in a press release. 

“Many parents have taken this opportunity to pocket the money, while making their children continue to work in these digital environments.”

Senator Koehler had received communications from 16-year-old Shreya Nallamothu about her concerns over child influencers’ rights after she was assigned an independent study project in school. 

“The younger the staff member, the more important this was to them,” he told Teen Vogue. “I wasn’t really aware of [this issue] until it was brought to my attention.”

“Child influencing… is work at the end of the day,” Nallamothu told Teen Vogue. “It’s labour and they deserve to be compensated for their labour.”

