U.S. State Considers Banning Dogs From Sticking Their Head Out Of Car Windows

Florida is considering banning dogs from sticking their head out of the car window.

The ban is part of a legislation proposed to increase the protection of animals in the state,

The proposed ban will prohibit a person "from taking specified actions relating to the transportation of dogs on public roadways", including letting their pooch stick their head out of the car window.

“A dog to extend its head or any other body part outside a motor vehicle window while the person is operating the motor vehicle on a public roadway,” the bill said.

Other restrictions would include preventing people from holding their dog in their lap while driving or having a dog sit in front of a driver on a motorbike.

The bill proposes animals should instead be secured in a crate or with a harness, or a passenger may hold the animal instead.

Experts have long argued allowing dogs to stick their head out of car windows can be dangerous, regardless of how much a pooch may seem to enjoy it.

There’s always the risk a dog may fall out of the window, while travelling at speed increases the risk a dog may be hit with debris and cause injury, particularly their eyes.

