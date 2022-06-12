The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

U.S. President Says Volodymyr Zelensky 'Didn't Want To Hear' Invasion Warning

U.S. President Says Volodymyr Zelensky 'Didn't Want To Hear' Invasion Warning

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky "didn't want to hear it" when US intelligence gathered information Russia was preparing to invade, President Joe Biden has told donors at a Democratic fundraiser in Los Angeles.

The remarks came as Biden was talking about his work to rally and solidify support for Ukraine as the war continues into its fourth month.

"Nothing like this has happened since World War II," Biden said.

"I know a lot of people thought I was maybe exaggerating. But I knew we had data to sustain (Russian President Vladimir Putin) was going to go in, off the border.

"There was no doubt. And Zelensky didn't want to hear it."

Although Ukraine's president has inspired people with his leadership during the war, his preparation for the invasion - or lack thereof - has remained a controversial issue.

In the weeks before the war began on February 24, Zelensky publicly bristled as Biden administration officials repeatedly warned a Russian invasion was highly likely.

At the time, Ukraine's leader was concerned the drumbeat of impending conflict was unsettling his country's fragile economy.

AAP with The Project.

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'
NEXT STORY

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Advertisement

Related Articles

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Some British supermarkets are thinking of scrapping use-by dates.
Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.