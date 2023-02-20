U.S. President Joe Biden Walks Through Kyiv With Ukraine Leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Biden, in his trademark aviator sunglasses, and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in green battle fatigues, walked side-by-side to a gold-domed cathedral on a bright winter morning pierced by the sound of air raid sirens.

"When (Russian President Vladimir) Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong," Biden said on Monday.

"The cost that Ukraine has had to pay is extraordinarily high. Sacrifices have been far too great. ... We know that there will be difficult days and weeks and years ahead."

Outside the cathedral, burned-out Russian tanks stand as a symbol of Moscow's failed assault on the capital at the outset of its invasion, which began on February 24. Its forces swiftly reached Kyiv's ramparts - only to be turned back by unexpectedly fierce resistance.

Since then, Russia's war has killed tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and soldiers on both sides, cities have been reduced to rubble, and millions of refugees have fled.

Russia says it has annexed nearly a fifth of Ukraine, while the West has pledged tens of billions of dollars in military aid to Kyiv.

"This visit of the US president to Ukraine, the first for 15 years, is the most important visit in the entire history of Ukraine-US relations," Zelenskiy said.

Biden travelled to Ukraine's capital by overnight train from Poland, arriving after roughly 10 hours at 8am local time on Monday, before returning there the same way, leaving just after 1pm, according to a report by a Wall Street Journal reporter. He arrived at the Polish border city of Przemysl that evening.

Biden is scheduled to meet Poland's President Andrzej Duda, along with other leaders of countries on NATO's eastern flank, in Warsaw.

While Biden was in Kyiv, the State Department announced a further $US460 million ($A666 million) in US aid to Ukraine, including $US450 million worth of artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems and air defence radars, and $US10 million for energy infrastructure.

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said the bloc would approve more sanctions before the anniversary of the conflict, which Russia says is a "special military operation."

Russia was notified before Biden's departure, officials in Washington and Moscow said, apparently to avoid the risk of an attack on Kyiv while he was there.

The trip took place a day before Putin was due to make a major address on Tuesday, setting out aims for the second year of what he now calls a proxy war against the armed might of Washington and the trans-Atlantic military alliance NATO.

Russia has sent thousands of conscripts into Ukraine for a winter offensive but has secured only scant gains so far in assaults in frozen trenches up and down the eastern front in recent weeks.

Kyiv and the West see it as a push to give Putin victories to tout a year after he launched Europe's biggest war since World War Two.

Moscow received its own signal of diplomatic support on Monday, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expected for talks. In public, China has remained neutral over the conflict despite signing a "no limits" friendship pact with Russia weeks before the invasion.

Russia is trying to secure full control of two eastern provinces forming Ukraine's Donbas industrial region.

It has launched assaults at locations running from Kreminna in the north down to Vuhledar in the south, securing its biggest gains around the mining city of Bakhmut.

Kyiv, which is absorbing a major influx of Western weaponry in the coming months for a planned counteroffensive, has lately stuck mainly to defence on the battlefield, claiming to be inflicting huge casualties on the assaulting Russian forces.

Britain's Ministry of Defence said Russia's casualties included two elite brigades of thousands of marines probably rendered "combat ineffective" by losses sustained in failed attempts to storm Vuhledar.

