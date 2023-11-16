U.S. President Joe Biden Refuses To Call For Ceasefire In Gaza

Speaking to reporters after a summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Biden said that the threat of Hamas could not be ignored.

"Hamas has already said publicly that they plan on attacking Israel again like they did before, cutting babies' heads off, burning women and children alive. So the idea that they're going to just stop and not do anything is not realistic."

Reports around Hamas beheadings of 40 infants remain unconfirmed, although widely shared on social media.

The President went on to say that Israel was acting with intent to limit civilian casualties.

"The IDF, Israeli Defence Forces, acknowledge they have an obligation to use as much caution as they can, in going after their targets. It's not like they're rushing to the hospital knocking on doors, you know, pulling people aside and shooting people indiscriminately."

The double down by President Biden comes as over 500 U.S. officials signed an open letter protesting the President's Israel policy, calling on him to instead seek an immediate ceasefire.