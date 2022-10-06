U.S. President Joe Biden Pardons Up To 6,500 Who Have Been Prosecuted For Cannabis Possesion

It could also pave the way for the national legalization of marijuana.

“Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit,” Biden said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “Criminal records for marijuana possession have also imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. And while white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates.”

The pardons will cover ‘simple possession' which is a low-level offence.

People imprisoned for trafficking, sales or other marijuana charges will not be covered.

The White House stated that nobody is currently incarcerated in Federal Prison for ‘simple possession.

The pardon could benefit up to 6,500 people.

“It’s time that we right these wrongs,” Biden said.