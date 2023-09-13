The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

U.S. President Joe Biden Facing Impeachment Inquiry

U.S. President Joe Biden Facing Impeachment Inquiry

Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has launched an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden, focusing on "allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption".

Republicans have accused Biden of profiting from his son Hunter Biden's overseas business ventures during his term as Vice President in the Obama administration, from 2009 to 2017. 

The Republicans have narrow control of the house and have been pursuing Biden since January this year, focusing on Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine. 

The White House condemned the decision, calling it "extreme politics at its worst".

"House Republicans have been investigating the President for nine months, and they've turned up no evidence of wrongdoing," White House spokesperson Ian Sams wrote in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Speaking at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday when announcing the inquiry, Mr McCarthy said they had "uncovered serious and credible" allegations that "paint a picture of a culture of corruption".

Scientists Discover New Mums Are More Likely To Spot Faces In Everyday Objects
NEXT STORY

Scientists Discover New Mums Are More Likely To Spot Faces In Everyday Objects

Advertisement

Related Articles

Scientists Discover New Mums Are More Likely To Spot Faces In Everyday Objects

Scientists Discover New Mums Are More Likely To Spot Faces In Everyday Objects

New mothers can do it all - nurture human life, hold down a job, make a house a home, feed a family, run a country and negotiate world peace - all before dinner.
Qantas Found To Have Illegally Sacked More Than 1600 Workers During Pandemic

Qantas Found To Have Illegally Sacked More Than 1600 Workers During Pandemic

Qantas has been found to have illegally sacked more than 1600 workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New Report Discovers The Average Aussie Diet Does Not Have Enough Veggies In It

New Report Discovers The Average Aussie Diet Does Not Have Enough Veggies In It

The CSIRO has released a report exposing that the average Australian diet consists of too many junk foods and not enough fruits and vegetables.
Annastacia Palaszczuk's Queensland Leadership Under Pressure

Annastacia Palaszczuk's Queensland Leadership Under Pressure

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's leadership is in question, with talks of a potential leadership spill after she went on a two-week holiday in Italy during a youth crime crisis.
Statement From Coles Regarding The Use Of Body Cameras

Statement From Coles Regarding The Use Of Body Cameras

Statement From Coles Regarding The Use Of Body Cameras