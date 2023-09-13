U.S. President Joe Biden Facing Impeachment Inquiry

Republicans have accused Biden of profiting from his son Hunter Biden's overseas business ventures during his term as Vice President in the Obama administration, from 2009 to 2017.

The Republicans have narrow control of the house and have been pursuing Biden since January this year, focusing on Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine.

The White House condemned the decision, calling it "extreme politics at its worst".

"House Republicans have been investigating the President for nine months, and they've turned up no evidence of wrongdoing," White House spokesperson Ian Sams wrote in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Speaking at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday when announcing the inquiry, Mr McCarthy said they had "uncovered serious and credible" allegations that "paint a picture of a culture of corruption".