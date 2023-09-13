The Project

U.S. President Joe Biden Facing Impeachment Inquiry

U.S. President Joe Biden is facing a formal impeachment inquiry over corruption allegations.

The inquiry will investigate whether Biden improperly benefited from his son Hunter's business dealings during his term as Vice President.

It's being spearheaded by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who says the allegations are 'credible' and 'serious'.

Speaking at the US Capitol on Tuesday, McCarthy said the American public “deserve to know that the public offices are not for sale and that the federal government is not being used to cover up the actions of a politically associated family”.

Semafor Editor-At-Large Steve Clemons told The Project that it is unclear how credible the allegations are at this stage. 

“We’ve seen an investigation already over nine months, and that investigation said they found no wrongdoing on the part of President Biden."

“There seems to be a lot of stuff that Hunter Biden did but nobody has been able to tag it directly to the President other than Joe Biden getting on the phone every once in a while saying hi to Hunter Biden's friends.”

Clemons highlights that many people have questions about Hunter Biden’s involvement in Ukraine and China and if Joe Biden played any part in that. 

“Right now, we see some hardline Republicans, Marjorie Taylor Greene and others, putting Kevin McCarthy up against the wall and saying, ‘If you don’t start an impeachment inquiry, we’re going to make you lose your job."

“And so that’s what this is more about right now, in this moment; threatening Kevin McCarthy over his House speakership, not in the question of whether the inquiry is solvent or not.”

