U.S. President Joe Biden ‘Considering’ Australian Request To Drop Prosecution Against Julian Assange

US President Joe Biden says he is considering an Australian request to drop the prosecution of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange, who released troves of confidential U.S. classified documents and is battling extradition.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in February backed a parliamentary motion calling for the return of Assange to Australia.

"We are considering it," Biden told a reporter who asked if he had a response to Australia's request to end Assange's prosecution.

Barry Pollack, a lawyer for Assange, called Biden's comments encouraging.

Three weeks earlier, Pollack had said Assange's legal team saw no indication of resolution to U.S. charges against him.

"It is encouraging that President Biden has confirmed that the United States is considering dropping its case against Julian Assange," Pollack said in an email.

With AAP.

