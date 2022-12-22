U.S. Police Have Successfully Caught The Grinch, Preventing Him From Ruining Christmas

The Grinch himself was spotted in Canyon County, U.S., by County Sherrif Kieran Donahue, on charges of possible theft.

According to Canyon County, Sheriff Donahue took the Grinch into custody without incident, following several tip-offs from the community indicating the Grinch's whereabouts.

Police say the Grinch was caught on security footage stealing Christmas tree ornaments. Tsk tsk.

Sheriff Donahue will meet with prosecutors in the coming days to decide how the case against the Grinch can proceed.

Police rumours have speculated the Grinch may be able to be rehabilitated and that there will be further updates on the case.