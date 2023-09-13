U.S. Media Company Looks For Its First-Ever Taylor Swift Reporter

Gannett, the media company behind USA Today, posted the job listing on Tuesday, quickly gaining the attention of Swift's fervent online fan base.

The Taylor Swift Reporter job listing is searching for "an experienced, video-forward journalist" who is able to capture "the music and cultural impact of Taylor Swift".

The ad goes on to say they are looking for "an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a steady stream of content".

The ideal candidate will be able to see "both the facts and the fury" and be able to identify "why the pop star's influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds."

The remote position only has a few catches. Successful applicants will need to be U.S. citizens with a willingness to travel internationally, five years of journalism experience and preferably, the ability to report in multiple languages.