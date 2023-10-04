U.S. Man Breaks Chin Up World Record, Completing 1,010 In One Hour

Frank Sagona, a stay-at-home dad from Colorado, also holds the record for the most chin ups in 8 hours (3,751) and the most chin ups in 12 hours (4,649).

Sagona total of 1,010 in an hour averages out to nearly 17 chin ups a minute, smashing the previous record of 993, which was set in 2011.

Sagona has been training to set a world record for 11 years, working out in his backyard without any gym equipment.

“Just my own body and a bar,” Frank told Guinness World Records.

“No fancy equipment, no trainers; just my kids and me.”