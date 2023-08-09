The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

U.S. Judge Sets Hearing In Donald Trump's Election Case For Friday

U.S. Judge Sets Hearing In Donald Trump's Election Case For Friday

A US judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's trial on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election has ordered his lawyers and federal prosecutors to appear in court on Friday.

US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan set the hearing for Friday at 10am (0000 Saturday AEST), shortly after Trump's lawyers and members of US Special Counsel Jack Smith's office had clashed in a joint court over when to schedule the proceeding.

Prosecutors had said they were available all week, while Trump's lawyers had asked for a postponement until early next week.

Friday's hearing comes after Trump's defence team on Monday opposed a request from prosecutors for Chutkan to impose a protective order to ensure confidential evidence is not shared publicly by Trump, suggesting he could use the information to intimidate witnesses. Trump has pleaded not guilty and called the charges politically motivated.

Trump's lawyers said limits would infringe on his right to free speech, protected by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

Trump is not expected to be present in the courtroom on Friday, after Chutkan waived his appearance.

Typically, defence lawyers do not oppose such protective orders because doing so can delay the government from producing the evidence it intends to use at trial in a process known as discovery.

The disagreement between the parties over the hearing date represented the latest effort by Trump's team to delay or slow legal proceedings.

It also underscored the logistical challenges that Trump's team may have as it continues to represent him in two separate federal criminal cases brought by Smith's office, one in Washington, D.C., and the other in southern Florida, where Trump is charged with retaining highly classified records after leaving the White House and obstructing the government's efforts to have the records returned. Trump also pleaded not guilty in that case.

One of Trump's lawyers, Todd Blanche, will be in federal court in Florida on Thursday for an arraignment, after the government filed a superseding indictment that charged Trump with additional criminal counts and also charged another one of his employees in the case.

In the joint Washington filing, Trump's lawyers said Trump wished for both Blanche and his other lawyer John Lauro to be present for the hearing before Chutkan.

With AAP.

CommBank Posts Record Profits Amid Rising Interest Rates
NEXT STORY

CommBank Posts Record Profits Amid Rising Interest Rates

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    CommBank Posts Record Profits Amid Rising Interest Rates

    CommBank Posts Record Profits Amid Rising Interest Rates

    The Commonwealth Bank has posted a record profit of over $10 billion, an increase of 5 per cent on the last financial year.
    Greens' Rent Freeze Plan Could Save Renters Billions

    Greens' Rent Freeze Plan Could Save Renters Billions

    New research reveals renters would be $3.1 billion dollars better off under the Greens’ rent freeze plan.
    Matildas Believe Their Win Over France In Friendly Before The World Cup Was Perfect Preparation

    Matildas Believe Their Win Over France In Friendly Before The World Cup Was Perfect Preparation

    The Matildas have the perfect game tape to watch on repeat ahead of their Women's World Cup quarter-final against France: their own.
    Research Finds Texting While Walking Greatly Increases Your Risk Of Falling While Out And About

    Research Finds Texting While Walking Greatly Increases Your Risk Of Falling While Out And About

    It turns out texting while walking is bad for you.W
    Tank Tops Now Called ‘Wife Pleasers’ Instead Of ‘Wife Beaters’

    Tank Tops Now Called ‘Wife Pleasers’ Instead Of ‘Wife Beaters’

    TikTok is rebranding white tank tops, from ‘wife beaters’ to ‘wife pleasers’.