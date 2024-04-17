The Project

U.S. Government Says Julian Assange Would Not Face Death Penalty If Extradited From The U.K.

The U.S. government has told the U.K. High Court that Julian Assange would not face the death penalty if he was to be extradited to the U.S.

Last month, the High Court ruled that, without certain U.S. guarantees, Assange, 52, would be allowed to launch a new appeal against being extradited to face 18 charges, all bar one under the Espionage Act, over WikiLeaks' release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables.

Those assurances - that in a U.S. trial, he could rely on the First Amendment right to free speech, that he is not "prejudiced at trial" due to his Australian citizenship and that there was no prospect of new charges which could result in the death penalty being imposed - have now been submitted by a deadline which fell on Tuesday.

The document, seen by Reuters, states that Assange "will have the ability to raise and seek to rely upon at trial the rights and protections given under the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States".

However, it adds that a decision on the "applicability of the First Amendment is exclusively within the purview of the US courts".

The document also says, "A sentence of death will neither be sought nor imposed".

"These assurances are binding on any and all present or subsequent individuals to whom authority has been delegated to decide the matters," it said.

Judges in the U.K. are expected to consider the submission from the U.S. authorities as well as any response from Assange's lawyers.

There will be a further court hearing in London on May 20 but his lawyers have previously described U.S. assurances given in other cases as not "worth the paper they're written on," echoing similar criticism from human rights group Amnesty International.

With AAP.

