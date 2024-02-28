U.S. Fast Food Giant Wendy's To Introduce Surge Pricing

No word yet on whether they're also planning Uber pool pricing where you'll have to share a meal with another customer.

The U.S. Wendy's is a fast-food burger chain known for its square hamburgers and Frosty dessert.

Not to be confused with the Aussie chain, Wendy's Milk Bar, known for milkshakes, hot dogs and no plans to bring in surge pricing.

By early 2025, Wendy's is hoping to introduce dynamic pricing - also known as surge pricing.

It means that the cost of a product will fluctuate based on factors like rush hour and whether it's raining.

This type of pricing is rare, but not unprecedented in the food and beverage industry.

Last year, Britain's biggest pub company, Stonegate Group, began charging about 25 cents more for a pint on weekends and evenings at about 800 of its pubs.

In theory, dynamic pricing could help cover the added costs of needing additional staff during peak hours. However, it could also put people off.

Airline fares are another example of dynamic pricing, and we know how much everyone loves them!