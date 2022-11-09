U.S. Fast Food Chain Owner Begins 14-Hour, 3 Day Work Weeks For Employees

With work-life balance in mind, Lindsey wanted to combat burnout and increase staff retention by changing the work week.

“My idea was to provide staff with this gift of time by creating a scheduling system where they would know exactly what days they worked for as long as they work here,” he told Business Insider.

“I started looking at what would happen if we took our team leaders and cut the team in half, splitting the team into what’s known as the two ‘pods’.”

“I realised I couldn’t schedule those really long shifts and do a normal five-day work week. That’s why I created three-day segments, where they’d be working with the same group of people day in and day out.”

Since implementing this new work schedule, Lindsey has reported improvements in team morale and productivity.

This branch has had a record 429 job applications in one week.