U.S. Expat Outraged At How Aussies Throw Parties

One American tourist has experienced a culture shock over having to bring his own alcohol to a party, expecting it to be fully supplied.

He was shocked and appalled to discover that, unlike in the U.S. where hosts provide booze for guests, in Australia you are expected to bring your own drinks.

The TikToker said, “In America when you bring drinks to a party, you're just contributing to the host's pool of drinks, but in Australia you literally bring your own drinks and then you drink your own drinks."

Wow, that's so cool. You aren’t in America, though. 

The man explained in his video that a woman at the event opened a bottle of sparkling wine and refused to share it with him. 

“I got a cup and I was like, 'Oh I'll have some of that'. And then she said 'Oh that's mine'." 

Our American could not believe that someone would not behave in the way he expected them to. 

Naturally, Aussies sounded off in the comments. “Have you seen how expensive alcohol is here? We can barely afford our own drinks let alone shouting the room," one person said. 

Another, quick to defend our customs, added, “Alcohol is crazy expensive so bring your own. We don't freeload like Americans."

The American hit back in a follow up video nobody asked for and said, “Can I just say something to all this hate mail I'm getting from Australians who say 'You should've known. Why would you drink other people's drinks?' My logic is, if you were going to host a party, why wouldn't you be an accommodating host and actually have drinks?" 

He went on, “If I have to bring my own drinks, I would rather go to a bar and have a good drink. The point is to gather people at your house — and Aussies are very communal, except when it comes to alcohol. So I'm just saying, if I'm going to have to drink my own drinks with my friends, and pay for my own drinks, then let's just go to a bar and skip the cheap part, because honestly it's still childish."

@2sojourners Australia culture shock #aussieculture #aussie #australia #cultureshock ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
