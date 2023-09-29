U.S. Embassy Infuriates Australians By Releasing List of Horrendous Local Slang

Posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Embassy captioned the list “we’re lucky to work with such lovely Australians who help us with the lingo.”

The list starts off harmless enough, with “mate” being an acceptable replacement for “friend” and “freshie” recommended to take the place of “tourist”.

Things start to get weird immediately after, with shoes being called “chubbers”, cigarettes called “koala logs” and the moon going by “mother onion”.

Many were quick to call out the list as fraudulent, with the Embassy inundated by commenters breaking the news they had been duped.

The Embassy didn’t seem too hurt or surprised by this, suggesting that they had been joking all along.