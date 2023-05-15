U.S. City Of 'Kyle' Aiming To Break World Record For Largest Same-Name Gathering

The Texas city of Kyle wants to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people with the same name.

The current record is held by Ivan, where A total of 2,325 Ivans gathered in the Bosnian town of Kupreski Kosci in 2017 to claim the crown.

The city has dubbed it the "Great Gathering of Kyles" and is hoping to attract an even bigger turnout than the Ivan's.

In a social media call-out, the city has issued a "Call of the Kyles".

This will be the fourth time the city has attempted to break the record.