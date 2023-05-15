The Project

U.S. City Of 'Kyle' Aiming To Break World Record For Largest Same-Name Gathering

That's going to be a lot of Monster energy in one place.

The Texas city of Kyle wants to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people with the same name.

The current record is held by Ivan, where A total of 2,325 Ivans gathered in the Bosnian town of Kupreski Kosci in 2017 to claim the crown.

The city has dubbed it the "Great Gathering of Kyles" and is hoping to attract an even bigger turnout than the Ivan's.

In a social media call-out, the city has issued a "Call of the Kyles".

This will be the fourth time the city has attempted to break the record.

Opposition Leader Proposes Allowing JobSeeker Recipients To Work More Hours Without Losing Payments
The Coalition has come up with a proposal to allow people on JobSeeker to work more without losing their payments in the wake of the government's small rise to the JobSeeker payment.
Türkiye Election Heading For A Run Off With President Tayyip Erdogan In The Lead

President Tayyip Erdogan is in the lead in a tight presidential election in Türkiye, but a run-off could still decide the result.
99-Year-Old Lives Out Dream Of Being In Dangerous Circus Act

I bet most people don't have a bucket list item as unusual as this one.
Kid Who Saved School Bus Was Only Paying Attention As He Didn't Have A Phone

Not having a phone helped 13-year-old Dillon Reeves make a stunning rescue when his school bus driver lost consciousness.
Melbourne To Say Goodbye To Myki Cards, Credit Cards And iPhones The Way To Tap On From 2024(ish)

Public transport users in Melbourne will soon be able to tap on and off with their credit cards or iPhones.