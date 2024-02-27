The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

U.S. Chicken Joint Popeyes Could Be Heading Down Under

U.S. Chicken Joint Popeyes Could Be Heading Down Under

There are talks that American fried chicken restaurant Popeyes could soon be making its way Down Under.

Restaurant Brands International (RBI), the parent company of Popeyes, has contacted Australian food services businesses to see if they would invest in the endeavour to bring the franchise to Australia.

The Australian Financial Review’s Street Talk reported that RBI is offering potential investors exclusive rights to the franchise and development.

They are planning to be even more popular than established chicken brands KFC and Oporto.

RBI also owns Burger King. The company sells the equivalent of $48 billion worth of fast food each year across 100 countries.

Popeyes has already made its way across the ditch and will be opening a store in the south of Auckland in Takanini.

There are plans to open ten more franchises in New Zealand by the end of 2024.

It is predicted Popeyes will create more than 150 jobs and bring $25 million to the New Zealand economy.

There Could Be Far More Female Psychopaths Than Previously Thought
NEXT STORY

There Could Be Far More Female Psychopaths Than Previously Thought

Advertisement

Related Articles

There Could Be Far More Female Psychopaths Than Previously Thought

There Could Be Far More Female Psychopaths Than Previously Thought

While it’s commonly believed that more men are living with the mental health condition of psychopathy, one expert believes women are not being recognised as often due to their subtle, “less obvious” behaviour.
Hungry Jack’s Launches New ‘Burger Bites’ Snack To Very Mixed Opinions

Hungry Jack’s Launches New ‘Burger Bites’ Snack To Very Mixed Opinions

Hungry Jack’s have divided opinion with their latest menu item, Burger Bites, a combination of beef, cheese and ketchup in a crispy shell.
Couple Wed Between Races At Doomben Racecourse

Couple Wed Between Races At Doomben Racecourse

Footage of a couple tying the knot at Doomben Racecourse in Brisbane has gone viral over the weekend.
Swifties Upset After Children Fall Asleep At Taylor Swift's Sold-Out Shows

Swifties Upset After Children Fall Asleep At Taylor Swift's Sold-Out Shows

Fans who missed out on tickets to Taylor Swift's Australia Eras tour have lashed out at parents whose young children fell asleep during the sold-out shows.
Mackenzie Arnold’s Iconic Matildas Goalkeeper Jersey Sells Out In Five Minutes

Mackenzie Arnold’s Iconic Matildas Goalkeeper Jersey Sells Out In Five Minutes

Following a slew of controversy, Mackenzie Arnold’s iconic purple Matildas’ goalkeeper jersey finally went on sale, only to sell out within five minutes of going live.