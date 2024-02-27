U.S. Chicken Joint Popeyes Could Be Heading Down Under

Restaurant Brands International (RBI), the parent company of Popeyes, has contacted Australian food services businesses to see if they would invest in the endeavour to bring the franchise to Australia.

The Australian Financial Review’s Street Talk reported that RBI is offering potential investors exclusive rights to the franchise and development.

They are planning to be even more popular than established chicken brands KFC and Oporto.

RBI also owns Burger King. The company sells the equivalent of $48 billion worth of fast food each year across 100 countries.

Popeyes has already made its way across the ditch and will be opening a store in the south of Auckland in Takanini.

There are plans to open ten more franchises in New Zealand by the end of 2024.

It is predicted Popeyes will create more than 150 jobs and bring $25 million to the New Zealand economy.