U.S. Chat Show Host John Oliver Launches Campaign For New Zealand Bird Of The Year Competition

The yearly competition allows New Zealanders to vote for their favourite Bird, and also aims to raise awareness about native species that may be facing the threat of extinction.

Oliver is backing the pūteketeke, and gave an impassioned speech about why he loves it, and even rocked up at Jimmy Fallon's chat show dressed up as one.

A voting page supporting the bird was set up by Oliver as well.

"They puke, they do a 'weed' dance before mating, they have great hair, and there are fewer than 1,000 of them left in New Zealand!" the website said.

"The pūteketeke isn't just a bird cooler than any of us could ever hope to be — it's a bird that needs our help."

Oliver has also erected billboards in various places around the world, such as New Zealand, Japan and Europe.

The only problem?

The competition bars any campaign to support a bird, even if you live outside of New Zealand.

"This is what democracy is all about - America interfering in foreign elections," the British-born Oliver joked.

The competition received 50,000 votes in less than 24 hours after Oliver's segment aired – the competition received a total of 52,000 votes across the whole competition last year.

But the Bird may be disqualified for another reason. The pūteketeke is also found in Australia, and is known on this side of the Tasman as Australasian crested grebe.

Because it is not only native in New Zealand, the eligibility for the competition is being called into question.