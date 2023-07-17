U.S. And Europe Continue To Swelter As Heat Crisis Worsens

But the famed temperature display sign outside the Furnace Creek Visitors Center showed an incredible high of 56C.

It comes as a quarter of the U.S. population was put under extreme heat advisories over the weekend, with the NWS saying record-breaking temperatures were likely to be recorded across the southwest, in the western Gulf Coast and in south Florida.

Large parts of Europe are also being hit by a heatwave.

Spain, Italy and Greece have been experiencing scorching temperatures for several days already, damaging agriculture and leaving tourists scurrying for shade.

Sixteen cities in Italy had hot weather alerts issued, with meteorologists expecting record-breaking temperatures to be hit.

A forest fire burning on the Spanish island of La Parma has forced nearly 4,000 people to be evacuated.

The heatwave is also expected to intensify at the start of the week.

Experts expect that the highest recorded temperature in Europe of 48.8C, which was recorded in Sicily two years ago, could be broken in the coming days, most probably on the Italian island of Sardinia.