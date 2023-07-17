The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

U.S. And Europe Continue To Swelter As Heat Crisis Worsens

U.S. And Europe Continue To Swelter As Heat Crisis Worsens

Death Valley in California recorded an official temperature of 53C on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with tourists flocking to the area to experience the extreme heat.

But the famed temperature display sign outside the Furnace Creek Visitors Center showed an incredible high of 56C.

It comes as a quarter of the U.S. population was put under extreme heat advisories over the weekend, with the NWS saying record-breaking temperatures were likely to be recorded across the southwest, in the western Gulf Coast and in south Florida.

Large parts of Europe are also being hit by a heatwave.

Spain, Italy and Greece have been experiencing scorching temperatures for several days already, damaging agriculture and leaving tourists scurrying for shade.

Sixteen cities in Italy had hot weather alerts issued, with meteorologists expecting record-breaking temperatures to be hit.

A forest fire burning on the Spanish island of La Parma has forced nearly 4,000 people to be evacuated.

The heatwave is also expected to intensify at the start of the week.

Experts expect that the highest recorded temperature in Europe of 48.8C, which was recorded in Sicily two years ago, could be broken in the coming days, most probably on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Woman Mauled By Dingoes In The Latest Of String Of Attacks On K'Gari
NEXT STORY

Woman Mauled By Dingoes In The Latest Of String Of Attacks On K'Gari

Advertisement

Related Articles

Woman Mauled By Dingoes In The Latest Of String Of Attacks On K'Gari

Woman Mauled By Dingoes In The Latest Of String Of Attacks On K'Gari

It's an escalating turf war between the wildlife and the wildlife watchers on K'Gari (Fraser Island).
Mum Shows The World Her ‘Genius’ Holiday Packing Hack

Mum Shows The World Her ‘Genius’ Holiday Packing Hack

A packing hack going viral on TikTok is about to revolutionise your travel game, especially with kids in tow. Brace yourselves because it's brilliant!
Royal Family Surprises Wimbledon Crowd As Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic In Men's Final

Royal Family Surprises Wimbledon Crowd As Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic In Men's Final

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made their trip to Wimbledon a family affair, with their two oldest children, George and Charlotte, joining them in the Royal Box for Sunday's men's final.
New Study Suggests Being Neurotic May Actually Be Beneficial For Your Health

New Study Suggests Being Neurotic May Actually Be Beneficial For Your Health

Good news for worriers, those worries might just be improving your overall wellbeing, according to recent studies.
McDonald’s Is Opening The World’s First Giant Fries Restaurant In Sydney

McDonald’s Is Opening The World’s First Giant Fries Restaurant In Sydney

McDonald’s is building a world-first Giant Fries Restaurant in the heart of Sydney, as part of its global sponsorship of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.