U.S. Airline Surprises All Passengers With Free In-Flight Ukulele Class

Passengers in the U.S. were surprised to find their flight to Hawaii was no normal journey, with Southwest Airlines giving all passengers a free in-flight ukulele lesson.

The class was organised by retailer Guitar Center, which has recently partnered with Southwest Airlines.

The airline posted the stunt on Twitter, showing off the ukuleles.

"Guitar Center: You can learn how to play the ukulele in 20 minutes.

"Us: prove it," the airline wrote in the tweet.

"Don't worry, y'all, everyone put their ukuleles away after 20 minutes since they had already mastered how to play," the airline added in another tweet.

The tweet garnered a mixed response on social media, most criticising the stunt.

"Trapped thousands of feet in the air with 180 people strumming ukuleles they don't know how to play sounds like the opposite of "fun"..." one user wrote.

Another added: "What if you didn't want to hear a cacophony of ukuleles? What if you just wanted to sit in silence for the entire flight and watch TV or read, like a regular flight?"