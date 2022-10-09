The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

U.K. Uber Passenger Charged $60,000 After Location Was Accidentally Set To Australia

U.K. Uber Passenger Charged $60,000 After Location Was Accidentally Set To Australia

A U.K. man has been left shocked after waking up to a £35,000 ($61,000) bill from Uber for a six-kilometre trip.

Oliver Kaplan, 22, had taken the trip from a pub in Hyde to a pub in Ashton-under-Lyne, for a quoted price of between £10 to £11. ($17 to $20).

But when he woke up the next morning, he had a notification that he had insufficient funds for the bull of £35,427.97.

"I ordered an Uber like I do most nights on the way home from work and everything seemed normal. The driver arrived, I got in the Uber and he took me exactly where I was meant to be going,” Oliver told Manchester Evening News.

Kaplan immediately called Uber’s customer service department, and after some investigation, it was discovered the drop off location was not quite where it was supposed to be.

Due to an error, Kaplan’s drop off location had been listed in Australia, about 15,000 kilometres away.

Uber cancelled the transaction and the correct amount of £10.73 was charged instead.

"I'm still wondering how the location was even set to Australia in the first place, seeing as it is the other side of the globe. Thankfully they were really good about it, and made it right straight away - but it was a stressful half an hour to say the least,” Kaplan said.

Moves On The Dancefloor Power Music Venue With Renewable Energy
NEXT STORY

Moves On The Dancefloor Power Music Venue With Renewable Energy

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Moves On The Dancefloor Power Music Venue With Renewable Energy

    Moves On The Dancefloor Power Music Venue With Renewable Energy

    An arts venue in Glasgow now uses a system that creates renewable energy from the heat generated on the dance floor.
    Woman Sparks Debate By Saying Having Friends Is ‘Stressful’, And Would Rather Just Be Alone

    Woman Sparks Debate By Saying Having Friends Is ‘Stressful’, And Would Rather Just Be Alone

    A woman has taken to Mumsnet to confess she finds having friends "stressful" and admitted sometimes she'd rather be alone, sparking a lively debate on the forum.
    Pacific Ocean To Give Way To New Supercontinent, Australian Researchers Say

    Pacific Ocean To Give Way To New Supercontinent, Australian Researchers Say

    The last time Earth was as one, humans weren't around to see it and they aren't likely to witness the next coming together of the continents either.
    Ukrainian Officials Celebrate After Blast Hits Crimea Bridge Crucial To Russia

    Ukrainian Officials Celebrate After Blast Hits Crimea Bridge Crucial To Russia

    A blast has damaged Russia's road-and-rail bridge to Crimea, hitting a prestigious symbol of Moscow's annexation of the peninsula and the key supply route to forces battling to hold territory captured in southern Ukraine.
    Rain Causes Havoc Across NSW And Victoria

    Rain Causes Havoc Across NSW And Victoria

    Heavy rain drenching Australia's southeast coast has caused flash flooding and road closures, leaving residents on alert and ruining weekend plans for many.