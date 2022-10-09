U.K. Uber Passenger Charged $60,000 After Location Was Accidentally Set To Australia

Oliver Kaplan, 22, had taken the trip from a pub in Hyde to a pub in Ashton-under-Lyne, for a quoted price of between £10 to £11. ($17 to $20).

But when he woke up the next morning, he had a notification that he had insufficient funds for the bull of £35,427.97.

"I ordered an Uber like I do most nights on the way home from work and everything seemed normal. The driver arrived, I got in the Uber and he took me exactly where I was meant to be going,” Oliver told Manchester Evening News.

Kaplan immediately called Uber’s customer service department, and after some investigation, it was discovered the drop off location was not quite where it was supposed to be.

Due to an error, Kaplan’s drop off location had been listed in Australia, about 15,000 kilometres away.

Uber cancelled the transaction and the correct amount of £10.73 was charged instead.

"I'm still wondering how the location was even set to Australia in the first place, seeing as it is the other side of the globe. Thankfully they were really good about it, and made it right straight away - but it was a stressful half an hour to say the least,” Kaplan said.