U.K. Schools Ban Students Touching Each Other, Including Hand Holding And Hugging

According to the BBC, Hylands School in Chelmsford, Essex and Southchurch High School in Southend-on-Sea sent letters home to parents explaining that students will be reprimanded if they participate in physical contact, including hugging or holding hands.

Catherine McMillan, the assistant headteacher at Hylands School stated that the school “will not tolerate any physical contact within [their] community."

"This includes any aggressive physical contact, hugging, holding hands, slapping someone, etc… This is in order to keep your child safe. If your child is touching somebody else, whether they are consenting or not, anything could happen,” McMillan said.

The adjective ‘aggressive’ is rarely used to describe hugging or holding hands, but maybe kids at those schools are loose units.

The ‘no touching’ rule, which was pitched as a deterrent of violence, is also very clearly to discourage kids from acting on any of their burning crushes at school.

McMillan explained that the school has also banned “romantic relationships”.

The schools have made some exceptions for the rule, including dancing, sporting contests and P.E class, which means that a lot of kids will be signing up to dosey doe, draw or tackle their crush.

The schools claim that the rule is for the children to feel safe, and that it has been received well by the parents, who have given it a very non-contact-based thumbs up.

It was not clear how the students felt about this rule, but they’re probably pretty busy aggressively holding hands in private.