U.K. Royal Mint Reveal First Coins Featuring Portrait Of King Charles III

The first British coins to feature the image of King Charles III have officially been unveiled by the U.K. Royal Mint.

As with tradition, the effigy of the King faces to the left on all coins, opposite of his predecessor.

One notable difference in coins is the absence of a crown, which is present on all coins featuring the Queen's effigy.

Personally approved by the King, the official portrait was sculptured by Martin Jennings.

"The portrait was sculpted from a photograph of the King and was inspired by the iconic effigies that have graced Britain's coins over the centuries," Jennings said.

"It is the smallest work I have created, but it is humbling to know it will be seen and held by people around the world for centuries to come."

Chris Barker, from the U.K. Royal Mint Museum, described the effigy as "dignified and graceful, which reflects his years of service".

"I think if you look back on some of the portraits of Elizabeth - particularly her first portrait by Mary Gillick - it was much more idealised," he added.

"This one is much more of the man himself, of the individual, you see the lines in his face, the years of experience, and that humanity coming across."