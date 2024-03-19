The Project

U.K. Royal Mint Releases Special Edition Star Wars Coin Series

The UK’s Royal Mint has unveiled an out-of-this-world coin for a new Star Wars collectable series.

The first coin unveiled is a 50p coin which features the Millennium Falcon.

Each coin will depict an “iconic” vehicle from the franchise, said Rebecca Morgan from the Royal Mint.

"We are excited to enthuse new and existing coin collectors across the world and capture the imaginations of Star Wars' thriving fan base,” she told the BBC.

More coins will be released throughout 2024 and will feature the TIE Fighter, X-Wing, and Death Star II.

It’s not the first time the Royal Mint has produced a Star Wars collection; last year, it released a series with famous Star Wars characters to celebrate the franchise’s 40th anniversary.

Image: Royal Mint

