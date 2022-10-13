U.K. Pubs Offer 'Work From Pub' To Help Those 'Working From Home'

U.K. Pubs are hoping that the provision of free power and Wi-Fi will appeal to customers amid the persistent rising costs of living.

The coronavirus outbreak altered the global professional scene. During the catastrophic pandemic, millions of working professionals worldwide entered a new era of remote work.

Remote working shifts began with working from home but quickly evolved to include working from the courtyard and, if you were lucky and wealthy enough, working from another nation. British pub operators have now introduced the "work from pub" service.

How does this differ from working from a café? This pub deal encourages you to stay all day, unlike in many cafes where wait staff start giving you shifty eyes because you've been taking up 1 of 10 tables and asked them to refill your teapot with hot water for the 4th time.

Also, cafes are popular spots for lunch crowds, whereas pubs are often empty until mid-afternoon, apart from the usual couple of bar flies who seem to support their daily drinking habits off a job they had 20-plus years ago.

380 pubs in the Fuller's chain offer WFP deals from $11 a day, including lunch and a drink, while brewery Young's has 185 pubs signed up to its $17-a-day deal, which varies from pub to pub but usually includes a sandwich lunch and bottomless tea and coffee.

As British professionals brace for an increase in their expenses due to the country's cost of living problem, these bar chains hope that the enticing discounts will entice them to visit. The primary goal of bars is to attract laptop workers.

A WFP customer told The Guardian, "For 10 quid you get a bacon sandwich, a table with a plug for the day, and free unlimited tea and coffee."

He refuted the idea that it's challenging to focus in a pub, asserting that it's simpler to concentrate there because there aren't any distractions like "gardening, the fridge, and the cats."

Seems great in theory, but there are some dangers to being in a pub all day.

You'd want to be a teetotaler or rather strong-willed otherwise, you run the risk of being tempted by a warming wine or larger before the clock even hits twelve.

By 3pm you might be sending inappropriate memes and selfies of you mid-way through a negroni.