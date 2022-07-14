The Project

U.K. Pub Re-Opens With Rules Including No Children & No Mobile Phones

The Fox and Goose is one of 300 pubs owned by a brewery in the UK, which has very strict rules which its publicans must adhere to stay open.

In news that would make most Australians exclaim "What the F@#&?" a pub in the U.K. had been closed for three years when the owner of Samuel Smith Brewery, Humphrey Smith, stopped by the Droitwich pub, heard a patron swear, and then closed the whole thing down.

 

Now finally, after three long years, the pub is finally re-opening. The pub in question, The Fox and Goose are one of 300 pubs owned by the brewery, which has very strict rules which its publicans must adhere to stay open.

 

Rule 1 – No Swearing. Which is simple enough in theory. The Bar staff are at their place of business; they can do without hearing some swearing. And if you really want to see or hear swearing, you can always go to the Facebook comments section of any news story on any issue.

 

Rule 2. No Children. Now this one makes sense but also makes the first rule seem redundant. If the pub Is filled with just adults, why not let fly with some colourful language? It actually seems like the most kid-friendly pub you could have

 

And finally, Rule 3. No phones or tablets. What? So what are you meant to do while you wait for your friend to turn up, and sit with your thoughts? Yuck, I don't want to be left alone with my thoughts, why do you think I need to drink? No wonder these patrons wanted to swear

 

Alex Savage, who lives above the pub, could not be happier, "We are welcoming customers back, provided they curtail any foul language.

 

"If the pub gets closed we will lose our home as well.

 

"I don't want to be in that situation. I've got visions of running this place for a couple of years.

 

"We've told everyone to come in, enjoy a drink and have a laugh but for heaven's sake keep it clean."

 

So raise a glass to the Fox And Goose, just don't mumble it so Humphrey Smith thinks you said The F#$&ing Goose, we don't want it closing down again.

