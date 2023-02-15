U.K. Police Crack Case Of Creme Egg Heist Theif, Who Stole Over 200,000 Eggs

West Mercia Police in th e U.K. has saved Easter for all Creme Egg fans after recovering a stolen trailer containing over 200,000 of the delicious chocolates.

Now facing up to two years in jail, the 32-year-old man used a stolen lorry truck to connect to a trailer containing the chocolate after breaking into an industrial unit.

In a post made to Twitter on Tuesday, West Mercia Police announced they had caught the thief “presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny” after the “eggs-travagent theft”.

According to The Guardian, the theft was not a “spur-of-the-moment” decision.

“This clearly wasn’t spur-of-the-moment offending, if I can put it like that, because he had taken with him a tractor unit and he had to know that the load was there in the first place,” prosecutor Owen Beale told Kidderminster magistrates court.

“This is clearly an organised criminal matter. You don’t just happen to learn about a trailer with that kind of value being available.”

The man pleaded guilty to theft and criminal damages and will be sentenced at Shrewsbury crown court on March 14.