U.K. PM Rishi Sunak Calls General Election For July 4

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called a general election for July 4, saying the electorate will be able to choose their future in a vote his Conservatives are widely expected to lose.

Ending months of speculation as to when he would call a new vote, Sunak, 44, stood outside his Downing Street office in pouring rain and announced he was calling the election earlier than expected, a risky strategy with his party far behind Labour in the opinion polls.

Almost shouting to be heard above an anthem associated with the Labour Party played by protesters just outside the gates to Downing Street, Sunak listed what he said were his achievements in government, not only as prime minister but also as a former finance minister.

"Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future," he said, describing that choice as one between stability with him and the unknown with Labour leader Keir Starmer.

"Over the next few weeks, I will fight for every vote, I will earn your trust and I will prove to you that only a Conservative government led by me will not put our hard earned economic stability at risk."

In an attack on Labour, he said that Starmer, conversely, always took the "easy way out" and had no plan.

"As a result, the future can only be uncertain with them," he said. Sunak heads into the election not only far behind the Labour Party in the polls but also somewhat isolated from some in his party, increasingly dependent on a small team of advisers to steer him through the campaign.

Canberra Ranks Second In The World For Quality Of Life Says New Report

