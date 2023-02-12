U.K. Nudists Are Having To Keep Their Clothes On At Home Because They Can't Afford To Keep Their Homes Warm

According to a poll commissioned by British Naturism last year, nearly seven million Brits call themselves nudists or naturalists.

A discussion board has revealed the increasing price of gas and electricity has meant many are no longer able to go about their au naturel ways at home.

"I've been wearing my socks and dressing gown, at least, this winter – definitely not prepared to whack the heating up just to stay naked," said one person.

"Sadly we are only heating one room and having to wear clothes most the time. I do stay naked in bed as long as I can though," added another.

In the U.K., electricity prices rose 65.5 percent last year, while gas prices shot up a hefty 128.9 percent.