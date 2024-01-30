The Project

U.K Left Freaked Out After PM Rishi Sunak Reveals He Doesn't Eat For 36 Hours A Week

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has spoken about his fasting diet, where he does not eat anything for the first 36 hours of the week.

Speaking to the BBC, Sunak said fasting is “an important discipline for me” that he believes is part of a “balanced lifestyle”.

“I tend to try and do some fasting at the beginning of every week as part of a general lanced lifestyle, but everyone will do this differently,” he said.

The Prime Minister admitted he does have a “weakness for sugary things” and " intermittent fasting allows for balance.''

"It means that. I can then indulge myself in all the sugary treats I like for the rest of the week.”

Sunak has previously said he is a “Coca-Cola addict” but prefers Mexican Coke because" it is made with “cane sugar rather "than high fructose" corn syrup”.

According to the Sunday Times, the Prime Minister does not eat from 5 pm on a Sunday " to 5am on Tuesday, his friends said.

    Chiropractor and health influencer Dr Patrick Flynn has divided opinions after claiming women "need and deserve more sleep", saying they require one to two hours more rest at night than men.
