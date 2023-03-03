The Project

U.K. Government Considered Exterminating All Pet Cats After Fearing They Were Spreading COVID, Former Minister Reveals

A former U.K. minister has revealed some government officials considered culling all of Britain's domestic cats amid fears they were spreading COVID at the start of the pandemic.

Little was known about COVID at the start of the pandemic in 2020, with many theories circulating about how to stop the spread of the disease.

One such theory that was considered in the U.K. was to exterminate all of their domestic cats.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, Lord Bethell, former U.K. health secretary Matt Hancock's deputy in the Department of Health and Social Care from 2020 to 2021, revealed there was concern about pets and their ability to spread the disease.

"What we shouldn't forget is how little we understood about this disease," Lord Bethell said.

"There was a moment we were very unclear about whether domestic pets could transmit the disease.

"In fact, there was an idea at one moment that we might have to ask the public to exterminate all the cats in Britain.

"Can you imagine what would have happened if we had wanted to do that?

"And yet, for a moment, there was a bit of evidence around that, so that had to be investigated and closed down."

