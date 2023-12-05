U.K. Couple Lucky To Be Alive After Their Garden Ornament Was A Bomb

Sian and Jeffrey Edmonds had the ornament at the Pembrokeshire home since the 1980s, believing it was a ‘dummy bomb’.

But according to the Ministry of Defence, it was a “naval projectile”.

The true nature of the bomb was uncovered after a police officer spotted it sitting in their lawn, and informed them he had contacted the Ministry of Defence.

When the bomb squad turned up the next day, they were dismayed to find out it was a live bomb albeit with a small charge.

It was taken away by authorities and detonated underneath five tonnes of sand.