U.K. Blocks Scottish Parliament’s Bill To Make Gender Changes Easier

The law would have been the first of its kind in the U.K..

Alistair Jack, the Secretary of State for Scotland, blocked the legislation under section 35 of the Scotland Act 1998.

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, called it a “full-frontal attack” on the Scottish parliament.

“This is a full-frontal attack on our democratically elected Scottish Parliament and its ability to make its own decisions on devolved matters,” she said in a tweet.

“The Scottish government will defend the legislation and stand up for Scotland’s parliament.

“If this Westminster veto succeeds, it will be the first of many.”

U.K. Ministers had met in Westminster to discuss the act, and claimed it would have an “adverse impact” on U.K.-wide equalities laws.

Sturgeon claimed the use of section 35 was a “very, very, slippery slope”, and its use would embolden Westminster to use it more often.