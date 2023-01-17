The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

U.K. Blocks Scottish Parliament’s Bill To Make Gender Changes Easier

U.K. Blocks Scottish Parliament’s Bill To Make Gender Changes Easier

Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government has blocked legislation in the Scottish parliament that would have allowed a self-identifying system for those who want to change their gender.

The law would have been the first of its kind in the U.K.. 

Alistair Jack, the Secretary of State for Scotland, blocked the legislation under section 35 of the Scotland Act 1998.

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, called it a “full-frontal attack” on the Scottish parliament. 

 “This is a full-frontal attack on our democratically elected Scottish Parliament and its ability to make its own decisions on devolved matters,” she said in a tweet.

“The Scottish government will defend the legislation and stand up for Scotland’s parliament.

“If this Westminster veto succeeds, it will be the first of many.”

U.K. Ministers had met in Westminster to discuss the act, and claimed it would have an “adverse impact” on U.K.-wide equalities laws.

Sturgeon claimed the use of section 35 was a “very, very, slippery slope”, and its use would embolden Westminster to use it more often.

Sydney Tenant Admits To Paying No Rent After Sub-Letting To Other Tenants
NEXT STORY

Sydney Tenant Admits To Paying No Rent After Sub-Letting To Other Tenants

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Sydney Tenant Admits To Paying No Rent After Sub-Letting To Other Tenants

    Sydney Tenant Admits To Paying No Rent After Sub-Letting To Other Tenants

    Is subletting sub-par or straight-up illegal? An anonymous tenant experienced a pile of flak online yesterday after confessing to paying zero rent by subletting to housemates.
    Kanye West’s Lawyers Are Trying To Cut Ties With Him With Newspaper Ads

    Kanye West’s Lawyers Are Trying To Cut Ties With Him With Newspaper Ads

    If you know where Ye is, please let his legal team know.
    NSW Labor Promises Demerit Points Will Be Taken Away From Well-Behaved Drivers After 12 Months

    NSW Labor Promises Demerit Points Will Be Taken Away From Well-Behaved Drivers After 12 Months

    NSW Labor has promised well-behaved drivers can have demerit points expunged from their licence after 12 months, if they are elected in the March election.
    Australian Open Organisers Ban Russian and Belarusian Flags On Courtside After Incident

    Australian Open Organisers Ban Russian and Belarusian Flags On Courtside After Incident

    Tennis Australia has banned Russian and Belarusian flags from the Australian Open after an incident involving Russian fans at the Ukraine-Russia match on Monday.
    Aussie Shoppers Are Shocked at the cost of chips With Some Major Brands Costing $6.30 A Packet

    Aussie Shoppers Are Shocked at the cost of chips With Some Major Brands Costing $6.30 A Packet

    ‘Cheap as chips’ may not be accurate anymore, as the cost of living crisis and potato shortages have seen Red Rock Deli chips surge to a whopping $6.30 a packet at Woolworths.