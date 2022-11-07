The Project

U.K. Begins Testing With Larger Crash Test Dummies To Ensure Cars Are Safe

Carrying a bit of excess weight since the pandemic? Well, U.K. Crash Test Dummies are expected to put on an extra 25kg to better replicate us in crash conditions.

With current cases of obesity in the U.K. an estimated 28 per cent of the population, safety experts have pushed that the dummies (is this the right term in 2022, it doesn’t feel right?) reflect this so car manufacturers can meet more realistic safety needs.

 

“Restraints optimised for the average-sized driver do not necessarily work equally well for shorter or taller drivers, or, for that matter, for obese or more vulnerable older drivers,” a spokesperson for the European New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) said.

 

(As a shorter person, I feel this, and while I have been lucky to avoid any serious accidents, as a child, I had a close encounter with a theme park ride, not to the extent of the infamous Help Me Janice video, but enough that I don’t trust them as an adult)

 

And across the Atlantic, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration predicts that 40 per cent of all drivers are classified as obese and estimates they make up 79 per cent of road accidents.

Unfortunately, having that extra padding doesn’t help in these situations as standard seat belts and airbags can be overwhelmed by the extra force.

 

Unfortunately, these models (I’m feeling bad calling them dummies and obese, they’re just trying to help us) will not be introduced until the year 2030, so I guess until then, be careful on the roads* 

 

*Legal note, please be careful on the roads.

