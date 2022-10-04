U.K. Artist Mr Doodle Doodles On His Entire Property To Create Doodle House

It's a rite of passage as a toddler to draw on the walls while your parents aren't looking in a flurry of creativity, only to fiercely deny it was you while holding the crayon.

Personally, my go-to was misspelling my name to cover my tracks. Much to my surprise, mum and dad figured it out.

But, one U.K. artist has made it his career by spending the past two years doodling every inch of his 2.3 million dollar house in Tenterden, Kent, in his signature black and white drawings.

According to Daily Mail, artist Sam Cox, also known as Mr Doodle, 28, built his 2.7million Instagram followers after studying illustration at the University of The West of England in Bristol, where he would spend 16-hour days drawing, earning him the nickname 'the Doodle Man'.

He rose to notoriety in 2017 when he opened a Mr Doodle pop-up shop at Old Street station in east London, which saw a Facebook video of his creations viewed 46 million times in a week.

But, according to Mr Cox, his lifelong goal has been to buy a house to transform into a 'doodle-verse'.

Mr Cox bought the neo-Georgian house in 2019 and said the owners pleaded with him not to doodle on the walls.

He told The Sunday Times: 'They told me whatever you do, please don't doodle. I didn't listen.'

He started in the main bedroom, which he covered with dream-themed doodles, and the two thousand tile en suite has a sea theme.

The first stage took two months to complete, but Mr Cox was determined to finish it independently.

"It's the longest project I've done. I wanted to say I'd done it all myself," he said.

"I had a rough idea of the theme, but the individual doodles are spontaneous.

"My main inspiration still goes back to when I was a kid watching Tom and Jerry, Wacky Races and SpongeBob SquarePants, and video games like Crash Bandicoot. I always wanted to draw characters for video games."

He created his dream house through 900 litres of emulsion, 286 bottles of paint and 2,296 pens.