Two-Year-Old Girl Becomes Youngest Female Mensa Member Ever

A two-year-old girl from Kentucky, U.S., has been admitted as the youngest-ever female member of Mensa, the world’s oldest high IQ society.

Membership to Mensa is open to those who score at the 98th percentile or higher on a standardised IQ test.

Isla McNabb, aged just two, scored in the 99th percentile on the Stanford Binet Intelligence Scales.

Her parents realised their daughter was brighter than average when she was about one-year-old, and started learning colours, numbers and the alphabet.

“At seven months of age she would pick out certain items from picture books when asked,” Jason McNabb told Guinness World Records.

On a whiteboard gifted to Isla for her second birthday, Jason wrote the word ‘red’ on it, which Isla was able to read.

He then followed up with the words ‘blue’, ‘yellow’, ‘cat’ and ‘dog’, all of which Isla read aloud.

Isla also began spelling out the names of objects, such as ‘chair’ and ‘sofa’ in blocks, and leaving them beside the correctly-named object.

“A psychologist that tested Isla specialises in gifted children,” Jason said.

“He states he doesn’t usually test children as young as two but made an exception after hearing about her talents.”

By being a member of Mensa, Isla and her parents will have access to information from other parents of gifted children.

“The biggest benefit to Mensa is the community,” said Jason.

Isla, now three, is currently enrolled in preschool with her parents hoping to have her start kindergarten early.

Image: Guinness World Records

Statement From Australia Post Regarding North Pole Deliveries

