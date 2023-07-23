Two Women Fined $2,300 After Posting Selfies With Dingoes On K’Gari

A 29-year-old New South Wales woman and a 25-year-old Queensland woman were fined $2,300 each for posting images on social media with the animals, locally known as wongari.

In one of the images, a woman took a picture of herself lying in the grass with three wongari pups.

In the video posted to social media, the dingoes appeared to be agitated and aggressive.

Compliance manager of Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QWPS), Mike Devery, said, “Both women have made an extremely dangerous decision to interact with wongari and that’s why they have been fined.”

“The NSW woman has recklessly chosen to approach very closely to three sleeping wongari pups.

"She was lucky the mother of the pups wasn't nearby.

“The Queensland woman could have been bitten by the wongari, which was clearly exhibiting dominance-testing behaviour,” he explained.

“It is not playful behaviour. Wongari are wild animals and need to be treated as such, and the woman is lucky the situation did not escalate.”

Dominance testing behaviour is where animals try to assert their dominance. They can do this by bearing their teeth.

The Government website for the island explains that many people can confuse this behaviour for yawning or playfulness.

If the dingoes are vocal and approaching humans, this can also be a sign of dominance-testing behaviour.

Interacting with dingoes that are exhibiting this behaviour can lead them to being more aggressive, which officials strongly warn against.