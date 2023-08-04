The Project

Two Winning Tickets Claim $100 Million Powerball Jackpot, With One Elusive Winner Possibly Unaware Of The Huge Win

There is one Aussie walking around today, possibly unaware that they’ve won $50 million from last night’s $100 million Powerball. Could it be you?

There were two winning division one tickets after Thursday night’s $100 million Powerball draw, but one Aussie has not yet claimed their $50 million winnings.

A 10-person syndicate in Sydney’s inner southern suburb of Rosebury won $50 million.

The second winning ticket was purchased online by someone in Victoria, with lottery officials unable to contact them.

“Imagine going to bed tonight not knowing you’ve just won $50 million? That’s the reality for one Victorian player after scoring a slice of the division one prize in tonight’s Powerball draw!” The Lott spokesperson, Anna Hobdell said.

“While the Victorian entry was purchased online, unfortunately, we don’t have their complete contact details, so we are unable to make a mind-blowing phone call to them this evening.

“That is why we are encouraging everyone in Victoria to check their entries because they may be the multi-millionaire we are searching for!

“While we are unable to confirm the win with tonight’s winner, we can guarantee that when they discover the news, it’s sure to be met with a hefty mix of shock and excitement!”

One man of the winning syndicate was casually watching the football when he received a call from the lottery officials.

"Holy s---. Holy s---. Are you serious? I've won $5 million?" he said, according to the Lott.

"I'm in shock. You've changed my life.

"I'm watching football as we speak, and I had no idea who was calling.

"I can't wait to call my mum and tell her the news - she won't believe me.

"I'm going to buy a house and look after my brother and sister. They're my priority."

The syndicate also won 19 division two prizes which boosted their winnings to a total $50,776,737.10.

Image: The Lott.

