Two Victorian Fast-Food Businesses Face Charges For Alleged Child Labour Law Breaches

Red Rooster in Wodonga has been hit with 355 criminal charges while iconic ice cream chain Cold Rock in Shepparton is facing 124 criminal charges, amid a crackdown by the state's child employment watchdog.

Wage Inspectorate Victoria alleges both businesses breached the Child Employment Act on various occasions, including for employing children for more hours than they were allowed to work.

Each faces fines of up to $20,000 per breach of the law.

It has been claimed the Wodonga Red Rooster also employed several children under the age of 15 without the appropriate permit on nearly 170 occasions.

The business also allegedly failed to ensure child employees were supervised by a staff member with a Working with Children Clearance.

Meanwhile, Cold Rock in Shepparton is accused of failing to provide sufficient breaks of at least 30 minutes every three hours and employing children later than 9pm.

Wage Inspectorate Victoria Commissioner Robert Hortle said the charges would put other businesses on notice, particularly those in regional areas.

"These are the type of businesses where many kids get their first job, so people rightly expect them to have a strong focus on creating a safe workplace for kids, which is what child employment laws help ensure," he said.

It follows another case involving Muffin Break Southland, in Melbourne's Cheltenham.

The small business was hit with 360 charges last month relating to various breaches, including failure to provide breaks and obtain the necessary permits.

The Wage Inspectorate has commenced 10 child employment prosecutions in the last 18 months.

It has prosecuted five employers for breaches of child employment laws since 2020.

Victoria's child labour laws restrict when businesses can employ children and for how long they can work.

Children must receive a 30-minute rest break after every three hours and cannot work past 9pm.

Employees under 15 must be supervised by someone who holds a valid employee Victorian Working with Children Check.

The Victorian government states there is no minimum age for working in a family business or in entertainment and advertising.

However, a child must be at least 11 to do delivery work and 13 to do other types of labour, such as retail or hospitality.

An employer must get a permit before they hire someone under 15, whether the work is paid or voluntary.

From July 1, a child employment licensing system will replace the existing permit arrangement enabling employers to hire multiple children under one licence.

AAP has contacted the businesses facing charges for comment.