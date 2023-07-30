Two Rare Supermoons Will Appear In August, So Get Your Telescopes Out

Aussie stargazers will have to get up super early, (or stay up very late, depending on your sleeping habits) to see the Sturgeon Supermoon. The peak of the moon’s brightness will be at 4:32am AEST on Wednesday August 2, according to the Old Farmers’ Almanac.

The supermoon was named after the fish of the same name because it appears in the Great Lakes in North America during this time of year.

On August 31, Australia will be able to witness a Blue Moon.

A blue moon is when there are two full moons that appear in one month, and not because the moon will appear blue in colour.

A supermoon is when the moon appears bigger in the sky.

Michigan State University Abrams Planetarium director Dr Shannon Schmoll spoke to CNN to explain the phenomenon.

“As the moon goes around the Earth, it’s not a perfect circle. So, there are points in its orbit where it’s a little bit closer or a little bit farther from the Earth,” Schmoll told CNN.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the next supermoon will be in November, and it will be even closer than the August supermoon. So don’t worry too much if you miss these moon events.