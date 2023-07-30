The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Two Rare Supermoons Will Appear In August, So Get Your Telescopes Out

Two Rare Supermoons Will Appear In August, So Get Your Telescopes Out

Aussie stargazers will be treated to two rare astronomical events happening in Australia in August, a Sturgeon Supermoon and a Blue Moon.

Aussie stargazers will have to get up super early, (or stay up very late, depending on your sleeping habits) to see the Sturgeon Supermoon. The peak of the moon’s brightness will be at 4:32am AEST on Wednesday August 2, according to the Old Farmers’ Almanac.

The supermoon was named after the fish of the same name because it appears in the Great Lakes in North America during this time of year.

On August 31, Australia will be able to witness a Blue Moon.

A blue moon is when there are two full moons that appear in one month, and not because the moon will appear blue in colour.

A supermoon is when the moon appears bigger in the sky.

Michigan State University Abrams Planetarium director Dr Shannon Schmoll spoke to CNN to explain the phenomenon.

“As the moon goes around the Earth, it’s not a perfect circle. So, there are points in its orbit where it’s a little bit closer or a little bit farther from the Earth,” Schmoll told CNN.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the next supermoon will be in November, and it will be even closer than the August supermoon. So don’t worry too much if you miss these moon events.

Search For Missing ADF Crew After Helicopter Crash Continues
NEXT STORY

Search For Missing ADF Crew After Helicopter Crash Continues

Advertisement

Related Articles

Search For Missing ADF Crew After Helicopter Crash Continues

Search For Missing ADF Crew After Helicopter Crash Continues

The four-person crew of the Taipan helicopter, which crashed into waters near Hamilton Island late Friday night, have been named.
Proposed JobSeeker Increase Of $56 A Fortnight Due In September

Proposed JobSeeker Increase Of $56 A Fortnight Due In September

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth has confirmed that there will be an increase to the JobSeeker payment.
Woman Shames Her Boyfriend For Not Paying To Sit Next To Her On A Flight

Woman Shames Her Boyfriend For Not Paying To Sit Next To Her On A Flight

A woman has revealed her boyfriend refused to pay €10 to sit beside her on a flight.
Japanese City Apologises To Pregnant Women After Telling Them To Cook And Clean More

Japanese City Apologises To Pregnant Women After Telling Them To Cook And Clean More

A Japanese city has been forced to apologise to pregnant women after they sent out flyers telling them to cook and clean more often and give more massages to their husbands.
LeBron James Posts Video Of Son, Bronny, Playing The Piano After He Suffered Cardiac Arrest

LeBron James Posts Video Of Son, Bronny, Playing The Piano After He Suffered Cardiac Arrest

Bronny James, who less than a week ago suffered cardiac arrest while training with the University of Southern California (USC) basketball team, is seen playing piano in a video posted by his father LeBron James.